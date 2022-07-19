Original AC/DC Singer DAVE EVANS To Release "Guitarman" Single On July 29th

It was recently announced that AC/DC co-founder and former vocalist, Dave Evans, has inked a deal with Rock Solid Talent Entertainment, and will be releasing new music through RSTE and their distributors, RSTE/AMG/SONY.

The first single, "Guitarman", has been confirmed for a July 29th release date. It was written by the Danish musician and composer, Nicholas Robinson.

Check out the artwork, created by Ed Unitsky, below:

The new Dave Evans songs were produced by the legendary Grammy winning music producer, Flemming Rasmussen, famous for having been the producer of three of Metallica's early albums, plus winning the Grammy for producing Metallica's "One" in 1989.

The other song due to be released will be an Elvis Presley cover song that Dave Evans had made popular with his former band, AC/DC.

Evans recently released a video for his 2021 single, "Who's Gonna Rock Me?". In addition to Evans, the track features Bad Boy Troy (lead guitar), Gary Partin: (bass and rhythm guitar), Martin Gilardi (rhythm guitar and keyboards), and Wasim Balzaar (drums). The clip, shot entirely in Aruba, can be viewed below: