Original AC/DC Singer DAVE EVANS To Release His Take On ELVIS Classic "Heartbreak Hotel" In October

Original AC/DC co-founder/singer, Dave Evans, will be releasing his version of Elvis Presley's "Heartbreak Hotel", which was well known and loved by AC/DC fans when they performed their own rock/blues version of the song during the original Dave Evans era.

The song was never recorded by the band, even though there was talk of it at the time. This version, being released by Evans this October, is very close to the original AC/DC version that he sang with the band all those years ago.

The release will be in time for fans to start enjoying before they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band in 2023. Stay tuned for further details.

Evans' previous single, "Guitarman", can be heard below: