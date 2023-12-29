Original AMERICA Members Discuss Their Biggest Hit With PROFESSOR OF ROCK - "The Thing That People Say Is, 'Why Didn't You Name That Horse?'"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, a great interview with a band that ruled the 70s… Dewey Bunnel and Gerry Beckley from the group America and the story of their biggest hit, 'A Horse With No Name' is a whopper. First of all, as rookies this debut single and the album it came from both hit #1… And to top it off, 'A Horse With No Name' might be one the most unlikely #1s of its time. It wasn’t an obvious hit. It was very strange and haunting with vague lyrics that everyone got wrong! Was it about drugs, or acid, or about a painting? As fans tried to decode the lyrics, critics ripped this band apart over them and claimed singer Dewey Bunnell was imitating another legendary artist. it didn’t help that this band replaced that same artist at #1. Coming up we get some answers directly from the band on Professor Of Rock."