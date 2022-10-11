Original BIOHAZARD Lineup, ANTHRAX, IN FLAMES, SEPULTURA Among Latest Acts Confirmed For Bloodstock Open Air 2023

Bloodstock 2023 is set to take place August 10-13, 2023 at Catton Park in Derbyshire, England. Organizers have issued the following update:

"As we head into Halloween territory, Bloodstock has dropped an absolute face slasher of a band announcement! Here’s the latest on what’s coming to Catton Park in 2023!

Swedish metal luminaries In Flames land themselves Friday’s special guest slot on the Ronnie James Dio main stage. Last month, the band dropped a music video for new track, ‘Foregone Pt. 1’, taken from their forthcoming album, Foregone, which is set for release in Feb 2023. Perhaps Bloodstockers will get to hear some new tunes live!

Saturday’s RJD main stage special guests are the mighty Anthrax! 2021 marked the band’s 40th Anniversary and to celebrate, they recorded the XL livestream which was released digitally this Summer (and will be available on BluRay later this year).

Also grabbing main stage slots on Sunday are Brazilian metal icons Sepultura, who recently played an incredible set at this year’s Rock In Rio together with the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra and Cali alt rock squad Ugly Kid Joe, who release their new album, Rad Wings Of Destiny, later this month.

Headlining the Sophie Lancaster big top stage on Friday are deathcore frontrunners Whitechapel, who released their most recent album Kin last October, check that out here. Florida heavy rock squad Nonpoint, who dropped a high octane video for new track, ‘Paper Tigers’ recently, and Norwegian folk metal maniacs Trollfest also join the bill on Friday. Be sure to bring a ‘Pina Colada’ for those guys!

NY hardcore legends Biohazard are set to headline Sunday night on the Sophie stage, with their original lineup! Also landing a Sunday slot are retro sounds from the brothers and sisters of the Church Of The Cosmic Skull.

Bloodstock’s 2023 Ronnie James Dio main stage headliners are Killswitch Engage and Megadeth, with the third to be announced in the coming months. Also appearing are DevilDriver, Fit For An Autopsy, Decapitated and Gatecreeper, plus over on the Sophie Lancaster stage, expect to see Zeal & Ardor, King 810 and Unto Others. Many, many more are yet to be announced. With tickets selling faster than ever, all VIP packages and campervan passes are already sold out and Early Bird tickets are down to their last few, at a discounted price. Grab yours now at the ticket store."

Further festival details here.