Original BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD Shares New Poem "Don't Leave Us"

Original Black Sabbath drummer, Bill Ward, has shared a new poem, entitled "Don't Leave Us". Check it out below:



Ward recently unveiled a unique poetry and fine art project. Titled "Lays The Burden, Dead", this release is a massive rhythm-crafted art piece by Ward, as well as a poetry art print. Only 50 are available worldwide.

In the clip below, Bill talks about the origin and role of poetry in his life. Get more info here.