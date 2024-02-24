Original BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD Shares New Poem "In These Days"

Original Black Sabbath drummer, Bill Ward, has shared a new, original poem, entitled "In These Days". Check it out below:

Last month, Ward released the following statement: "Happy New Year, everybody. We're in the studio, and, these people behind me actually work with me in the studio and I work with them. We've got Bill, and we've got Mikey and TJ. TJ is right there. This is my crew that I work with throughout the year and some other guys that won't… they're not in the picture; they don't even wanna be in the picture. But we're making records still, so we'll see how all that works out."