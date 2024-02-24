Original BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD Shares New Poem "In These Days"

February 24, 2024, an hour ago

news black sabbath bill ward heavy metal

Original Black Sabbath drummer, Bill Ward, has shared a new, original poem, entitled "In These Days". Check it out below:

 

 

Last month, Ward released the following statement: "Happy New Year, everybody. We're in the studio, and, these people behind me actually work with me in the studio and I work with them. We've got Bill, and we've got Mikey and TJ. TJ is right there. This is my crew that I work with throughout the year and some other guys that won't… they're not in the picture; they don't even wanna be in the picture. But we're making records still, so we'll see how all that works out."

 

 



