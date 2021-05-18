Original BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD Shares New Poem "Pommes Frites And Mayonnaise"

May 18, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal bill ward black sabbath

Original BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD Shares New Poem "Pommes Frites And Mayonnaise"

Original Black Sabbath drummer, Bill Ward, has shared a new poem, entitled "Pommes Frites And Mayonnaise". Check it out below:

Ward recently unveiled a unique poetry and fine art project. Titled "Lays The Burden, Dead", this release is a massive rhythm-crafted art piece by Ward, as well as a poetry art print. Only 50 are available worldwide.

In the clip below, Bill talks about the origin and role of poetry in his life. Get more info here.



Featured Audio

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

Featured Video

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

Latest Reviews