Original GRIM REAPER Guitarist NICK BOWCOTT Launches Kramer Union Jack Signature Guitar Model

Sweetwater’s Nick Bowcott has launched his new signature Kramer Signature Baretta guitar.

The Kramer Nick Bowcott Signature Baretta is the signature solidbody electric guitar of Sweetwater's esteemed content creator and resident expert of all things metal. This streamlined axe is replete with classic '80s styling and high-precision playability, boasting all-maple construction for a bright sound with long sustain and all the menacing bite you need to penetrate a thunderous mashup of metal mayhem. Its ruler-flat 12-inch-radius fingerboard ensures lightning-fast playability.

Plugging into a high-gain amp will unleash the full wrath of the reaper, courtesy of a Jim DeCola-designed Eruption T humbucker. You can't facilitate full-throttle harmonic squealy dive-bombs without a double-locking tremolo, and the Nick Bowcott Baretta comes armed with the best tool for the job: a Floyd Rose. Finally, the Nick Bowcott Baretta adorns a spotlight-stealing Union Jack graphic, along with a matching, signature-emblazoned reverse banana headstock with a pyramid-style Kramer logo. In other words, this guitar can metal with the best of 'em.

Boasting classic 1980s design elements, the Nick Bowcott Signature Baretta is a high-precision shredder that's well equipped for your next metallic expedition. Its maple body exhibits a mega-bright sound with super-long sustain and truckloads of mix-penetrating bite; its maple neck features a comfortable Kramer Thin profile and a lightning-fast 12-inch-radius, 22-fret fingerboard. The Nick Bowcott Baretta also sports a matching, signature-emblazoned reverse banana headstock with a pyramid-style Kramer logo.

Bowcott comments: “To say I’m far beyond honored, humbled, flattered and befuddled…all at the same time, would be a gross understatement. Based on my beloved maple bodied 1985 Kramer Baretta and my penchant for axes with Union Jack paint jobs, this is the result. A limited edition signature, Sweetwater exclusive model. Pinch me…I must be dreaming. And what a wonderful dream it is! Thanks Team Kramer…I am not worthy but incredibly grateful!”

Order the guitar at sweetwater.com.