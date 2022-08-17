Original GRIM REAPER Guitarist NICK BOWCOTT Pays Tribute To STEVE GRIMMETT - "The Only Thing Bigger Than His Amazing Voice Was His Heart"

It was reported on August 15th that Grim Reaper frontman Steve Grimmett had died at the age of 62. A cause of death hasn’t been revealed yet.

The singer’s brother Mark broke the news via a message on social media:

"I don't really know where to start so I guess I will just come right out with it. It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that I have to tell you all as many of you know him my very talented brother Steve Grimmett very sadly passed away today, my heart goes out to Millie his wife my Mum and Dad, Russell, Sami and Ethan. I will miss you more than words will ever say, love you bro xx."

Original Grim Reaper guitarist Nick Bowcott has paid tribute to Grimmett via Instagram.

"This heartbreaking news has rendered me speechless ever since it was broken to me. And, to be frank, it has literally broken me, so I'm just gonna let the words flow from my heart and see what happens...

Only the good die young - or so it is said. At the age of 62, Steve was young - too darned young. And, he wasn't just good - he was GREAT - freaking great: not only as a singer, but as a human being. IMHO, the only thing bigger than his amazing voice was his heart.

As a metal fledgling, I first became (very!) aware of Steve in a local 'rival' band - he was in Medusa and I was in the band I co-founded, Grim Reaper. The reason I put "" around the word rival is simply because we actually weren't rivals at all! Grim Reaper always cheered on Medusa and vice-versa.

Through good fortune (actually, I feel 'destiny' is a better word), a few years later, Steve joined Grim Reaper and due to his voice, Reaper's music morphed from something that was very much Thin Lizzy & Van Halen inspired, to pure melodic metal a la Maiden and, of course, the mighty Priest. Then we co-wrote "See You In Hell" and everything slowly but surely changed...forever.

I've always said that my 5 favorite metal singers are: Rob Halford, Ronnie James Dio, John Bush, David Wayne and - of course, Steve. Yep, IMHO he was, is and always will be that freaking good. Still can't believe he's gone - and my heart, thoughts and prayers are with his dear wife, Millie, his family, loved ones and friends....damn.

Heaven came down today and took back an angel with a mighty roar. What a man, what a voice, what an honor, what a pleasure. Thanks for everything Steve, mate - you will be forever missed and your memory, music and incredible voice will always live on. Until we meet again - Rest In Peace, my dear, dear friend and comrade in metal arms."

Grimmett fronted the NWOBHM metallers from 1982-1989 and then resurrected the name as Steve Grimmett’s Grim Reaper in 2006. Steve Grimmett’s Grim Reaper released two full-length albums, with the most recent being 2019’s At The Gates. The band issued a live album, Reaping The Whirlwind this past March.

BraveWords sends our condolences to Steve’s family, friends, and fans.