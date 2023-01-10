Original GRIM REAPER Guitarist NICK BOWCOTT Teaches You How To Play AC/DC's "Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution"; Video

Original Grim Reaper guitarist, Nick Bowcott, is back with a Sweetwater guitar lesson, this time tackling AC/DC‘s rootsy epic, "Rock And Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution", from Back In Black.

Nick walks through each section of the song, including the elusive opening riff that uses hybrid picking. Don’t know what hybrid picking is? This is a great place to learn! Nick also offers two different takes on the riff for players of all levels: an “easy“ version and a spot-on rendition of the original. Tune in to tackle a classic and expand your skills.