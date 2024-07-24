Original JANE'S ADDICTION Lineup Releases First Single In 34 Years; "Imminent Redemption" Lyric Video Streaming

Described as the "first single from original band members in 34 years", Jane's Addiction have released the new single, "Imminent Redemption".

Stream/download the new single here, and watch a lyric video below:

After reuniting for the first time in 14 years to perform an intimate show in London, Jane’s Addiction, with their original band members, and Love And Rockets announced they will hit the road for their 2024 co-headline tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off on August 9 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas making stops across North America in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto and more before wrapping up in St. Louis at Evolution Festival on September 29.

Tour dates:

August

9 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

11 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

13 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

23 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

25 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

27 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

31 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

September

3 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

5 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

7 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

10 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

15 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

20 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater

22 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

28 - Huntsville, AL - South Star Music Festival *

29 - St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival *

* Not a Live Nation date