Original KISS Drummer PETER CRISS Celebrates 78th Birthday With Surprise Party In Florida; Video, Photos

Original KISS drummer, Peter Criss, turned 78 on December 20, and his wife, Gigi, threw him a surprise party.

Says Gigi: "This year, I threw Peter a surprise birthday party in Florida. Peter and I were there on holiday and he was totally surprised when he walked into the restaurant and Team Catman was there waiting for him to celebrate his birthday. He said it was a birthday he will never forget and he was very touched that everyone came to Florida to surprise him. Thank you, Team Catman. You made Peter's birthday very special.💚 All my love, Gigi."

Gigi shared photos and video from Peter's party. Watch the video below, and check out the photos at Peter's official website, here.