Original KISS Guitarist ACE FREHLEY To Play Peekskill, NY Concert In October

101.5 WPDH is reporting that original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, has scheduled a concert on Friday, October 27 at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY, with special guests Mainline and Black Dawn. Tickets are on sale now and available through ParamountHudsonValley.com and LoadedConcerts.com

Ace Frehley tour dates:

July

29 - Lincoln City, IN - Lincoln Ampitheatre

August

16 - Virginia Beach, VA - Oceanfront Concert Series

18 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat

19 - Roanoake, VA - Dr,. Pepper Park

24 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall

25 - Plymouth, MA - Plymouth Memorial Hall

26 - Nashua, NH - Nashua Center for the Arts

October

27 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley Theater

28 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

November

4 - Frankfort, KY - Grand Theatre

Get ready to crank up the volume and unleash your inner guitar gods because MNRK Heavy have the thunderous return of three timeless masterpieces from the legendary Space Ace.

MNRK Heavy is releasing the full force of Ace's sonic arsenal with a limited vinyl repress of three classic albums: Anomaly, Space Invader, and Spaceman in stunning new colors.

Shipping in late August, each Ace Frehley vinyl repress will be available in two vinyl variants in limited quantities. For further details, and to pre-order your copies, head here.