Original KISS Guitarist ACE FREHLEY To Play Peekskill, NY Concert In October
July 26, 2023, an hour ago
101.5 WPDH is reporting that original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, has scheduled a concert on Friday, October 27 at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY, with special guests Mainline and Black Dawn. Tickets are on sale now and available through ParamountHudsonValley.com and LoadedConcerts.com
Ace Frehley tour dates:
July
29 - Lincoln City, IN - Lincoln Ampitheatre
August
16 - Virginia Beach, VA - Oceanfront Concert Series
18 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat
19 - Roanoake, VA - Dr,. Pepper Park
24 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall
25 - Plymouth, MA - Plymouth Memorial Hall
26 - Nashua, NH - Nashua Center for the Arts
October
27 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley Theater
28 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
November
4 - Frankfort, KY - Grand Theatre
Get ready to crank up the volume and unleash your inner guitar gods because MNRK Heavy have the thunderous return of three timeless masterpieces from the legendary Space Ace.
MNRK Heavy is releasing the full force of Ace's sonic arsenal with a limited vinyl repress of three classic albums: Anomaly, Space Invader, and Spaceman in stunning new colors.
Shipping in late August, each Ace Frehley vinyl repress will be available in two vinyl variants in limited quantities. For further details, and to pre-order your copies, head here.