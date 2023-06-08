ORIGINAL SIN Feat. TODD KERNS, BRENT MUSCAT Reunite For One-Off Show

"The time has arrived to go time traveling with the Original Sin LV at Vamp’d August 24th," announces frontman Todd Kerns.

Original Sin is vocalist / guitarist Todd “Dammit” Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, Heroes And Monsters), guitarist Brent Muscat (Faster Pussycat), bassist Michael Ellis (The Hellenbacks, Blotzer’s Ratt), and drummer Rob “Boom Boom” Cournoyer.

The fearsome foursome will get together for an all too rare show at Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 24th. This is one night only, don't miss it! VIP Passes can be purchased now at this location.