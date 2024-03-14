Original SLIPKNOT Vocalist ANDERS COLESFNI Releases New Version Of Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.

After two and a half decades, Anders Colsefni, the original singer of Slipknot, delivers an updated take on the album that set Slipknot on its trajectory from underground clubs in Iowa to the biggest stages on the planet.

"This record is dedicated to Joey and Paul, my eternal brothers. This project completes their legacy for the original Crowz. This important part of their heritage can now be heard by the Maggot generation of the Knot family. I miss them both deeply every day and I hope that this tribute to them honors their memory and our ever-lasting friendship. Long live the Knot." - Anders Colsefni

On Halloween 1996, 600 copies of the debut album from one of the world's biggest bands were released into the wild. The record, Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat., has been a thing of myth for 25 years with countless bootlegs surfacing but never officially appearing on streaming platforms.

Before there were Maggots, there were Crowz and the Crowz have been waiting patiently for half their lives for this record to be re-released and now that moment has arrived. This record is the holy grail for the original Knot fans.

In October 2023 Anders Colsefni, original Slipknot vocalist, partnered with kiwi band Kaosis to Tour Australia and Aotearoa in a breakneck two-week tour. Kaosis doubled as lead support and Anders backing band playing the classic Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. album in full. This record had not been played live since 1996. It was on this tour that it was decided that the world needed to hear this record on streaming platforms. The re-recording of Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat began immediately after the tour finished.

Kaosis recorded, produced, and mixed the project in Aotearoa (NZ). Anders completed the vocals in Iowa with his son, Junior. The recording remains faithful to the original but includes some new arrangements.

Colsefni left Slipknot after the release of Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat to focus on his band Painface. Painface is reissuing their back catalog and releasing a new EP this year.

Kaosis and Anders are on tour through the UK, IRE, and Europe this Summer.

Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. is distributed by Blood Blast Records and Rail Records. Below are lyric videos. The first is for the full album.

"Slipknot":

"Gently":

"Do Nothing / Bitchslap":

"Only One":

"Tattered And Torn":

"Confessions":

"Some Feel":

"Killers Are Quiet":