Original SLIPKNOT Vocalist ANDERS COLSEFNI To Perform Mate Feed Kill Repeat Album On Upcoming Nu-Metal Mayhem Australia / New Zealand Tour; COREY TAYLOR Weighs In: "He's Going To Crush Them"

Vocalist Anders Colsefni, one of Slipknot's founding members, left the band in 1997, but did lay down vocals for the independently released Mate Feed Kill Repeat album, released that same year. UK-based Kerrang! is now reporting that Colsefni will be performing the album in full on tour this year.

Anders is set to team up with former Mushroomhead vocalist Waylon Reavis for the co-headline Nu-Metal Mayhem tour, happening in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

Backed by his backing band The Feeders, Anders says of performing his first and only Slipknot release live: “Ever since Xen (Kaosis singer]) called me and let me know we were on for the tour, I have been training every day, not just vocals but kickboxing and cardio. I am fit, strong and ready to tear Australasia apart! I am psyched to pull this record out of the crypt and deliver it again… probably for the last time ever."

Following the announcement, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor shared the Kerrang! story via Twitter and posted the followg message:

Really wish I could be there to see these shows, but I know @anderscolsefni is going to crush them. https://t.co/df0PVItohN — fuck your checkmark (@CoreyTaylorRock) June 16, 2023

Nu-Metal Mayhem tour dates are as follows:

October

11 - Sydney, Australia – Crowbar

12 - Adelaide, Australia – Enigma Bar

13 - Melbourne, Australia – Bendigo Hotel

14 - Brisbane, Australia – Mansfield Tavern

15 - Goldcoast, Australia – Mo's Desert Clubhouse

16 - Toowoomba, Australia – Irish Club Hotel

18 - Auckland, New Zealand – Neck Of The Woods

19 - Taranaki, New Zealand – 8 Bar Pool And Darts

20 - Wellington, New Zealand – Valhalla

21 - Christchurch, New Zealand – The Embankment

22 - Queenstown, New Zealand – Yonder

23 - Dunedin, New Zealand – Dive