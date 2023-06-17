Original SLIPKNOT Vocalist ANDERS COLSEFNI To Perform Mate Feed Kill Repeat Album On Upcoming Nu-Metal Mayhem Australia / New Zealand Tour; COREY TAYLOR Weighs In: "He's Going To Crush Them"
Vocalist Anders Colsefni, one of Slipknot's founding members, left the band in 1997, but did lay down vocals for the independently released Mate Feed Kill Repeat album, released that same year. UK-based Kerrang! is now reporting that Colsefni will be performing the album in full on tour this year.
Anders is set to team up with former Mushroomhead vocalist Waylon Reavis for the co-headline Nu-Metal Mayhem tour, happening in Australia and New Zealand later this year.
Backed by his backing band The Feeders, Anders says of performing his first and only Slipknot release live: “Ever since Xen (Kaosis singer]) called me and let me know we were on for the tour, I have been training every day, not just vocals but kickboxing and cardio. I am fit, strong and ready to tear Australasia apart! I am psyched to pull this record out of the crypt and deliver it again… probably for the last time ever."
Following the announcement, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor shared the Kerrang! story via Twitter and posted the followg message:
Really wish I could be there to see these shows, but I know @anderscolsefni is going to crush them. https://t.co/df0PVItohN— fuck your checkmark (@CoreyTaylorRock) June 16, 2023
Nu-Metal Mayhem tour dates are as follows:
October
11 - Sydney, Australia – Crowbar
12 - Adelaide, Australia – Enigma Bar
13 - Melbourne, Australia – Bendigo Hotel
14 - Brisbane, Australia – Mansfield Tavern
15 - Goldcoast, Australia – Mo's Desert Clubhouse
16 - Toowoomba, Australia – Irish Club Hotel
18 - Auckland, New Zealand – Neck Of The Woods
19 - Taranaki, New Zealand – 8 Bar Pool And Darts
20 - Wellington, New Zealand – Valhalla
21 - Christchurch, New Zealand – The Embankment
22 - Queenstown, New Zealand – Yonder
23 - Dunedin, New Zealand – Dive