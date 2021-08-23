Original TROUBLE Drummer JEFF "OLY" OLSON On ERIC WAGNER's Passing - "Ups And Downs Were Normal, But We Always Loved Each Other"

Original Trouble and The Skull drummer, Jeff "Oly" Olson, took to social media to pay tribute to original Trouble singer / The Skull frontman, Eric Wagner, who has passed away at 62 following a battle with COVID pneumonia.

Says Jeff: "I love you Eric. Ups and downs were normal, but we always loved each other. RIP."



Leigh Rush Olson, wife and manager of original Jeff "Oly" Olson, has also paid tribute, stating: "I've done PR for both Trouble and The Skull, but now I don't know what to say. My heart is heavy. This is my favorite photo of the guys. Happy times. Memory eternal, Eric. I love you. Rock in peace my brother."

Trouble guitarist, Rick Wartell, previously issued the following statement in regards to his former bandmate:

"I am very saddened by the passing of Eric. He lived his life his way. As a poet, daring to push the boundaries in search of more and deeper philosophies. Looking for answers to life's deepest questions and mysteries. May he now find these answers. May he find peace.

"I would like to extend my sympathy to Eric's family for their loss."