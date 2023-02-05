OSIAH Issues Visualizer For "Elder King" From Chronos EP

Deathcore quintet Osiah have unleashed their new EP, Chronos, via Unique Leader Records. Speaking on the release, the band shared:

"Chronos is our first EP since our debut release in 2015 with Reborn Through Hate. This record gave us a chance to really experiment with our sound, utilizing all the creative elements that have inspired us musically over the years. Each track has its own separate flare and feel, and we have found ourselves maturing creatively since the process. We hope you all enjoy, as we feel we are always attaining to find the true audial representation of who we are as artists, and it’s now spearheaded by this upcoming release, we hope you’re as excited as we are in our sound to come."

Chronos artwork and tracklisting:

"Memento Mori"

"Elder King"

"The Golden Throne"

"Seeds Of Despair"

"Hues Refract"

"Elder King" visualizer:

"Seeds Of Despair" video:

Osiah is:

Ricky Lee Roper - vocals

Chris Keepin - guitars

Andy Mallaby - guitars

Carl Dunn - bass

Danny Yates - drums