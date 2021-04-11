OSIAH Release "Temporal Punishment" Video

Northern England's most ferocious metal band, Osiah, have released their brutal new single and video, "Temporal Punishment". The track is taken from the group's forthcoming LP, Loss, which will be released May 7th via Unique Leader and can be pre-ordered here.

"'Temporal Punishment' is a great introduction to Osiah if you’ve never heard of us before, it utilises all the elements of this genre that we love and have adhered to over the years through sheer enjoyment. If you enjoyed our single ‘The Eye Of The Swarm’ but wondered if Osiah is still going to maintain their unique style of speed and groove, we promise you that this single will certainly cater towards those death metal tastes, whilst simultaneously showcasing the diversity of the record that’s to come," says the band.

Recognising that 2021 has not yet been punishing enough, Osiah have returned with their sickeningly heavy new record, Loss.

Tracklisting:

"Realm Of Misery"

"The Second Law"

"Paracusia"

"Queen Of Sorrow"

"Temporal Punishment"

"Loss"

"Terracide Compulsion"

"The Eye Of The Swarm"

"War Within Our Walls"

"The Ominous Mind (Jaded Inside)"

"Celer et Audax"

"Echoes"

"Already Lived"

"The Eye Of The Swarm" lyric video: