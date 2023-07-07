OSYRON Nominated For Western Canadian Music Award; North American Tour Dates Confirmed For August / September 2023

Calgary's Osyron has been announced as a 2023 nominee for the Western Canadian Music Awards (WCMA) in the category of Metal & Hard Music Artist of the Year. No strangers to the WCMA, the band was also nominated in 2022 in the same category Second year in a row, the band is thrilled to be nominated again this year for Metal & Hard Music Artist of The Year.

Nominated alongside KEN mode, Gnarwhal, Grimelda, and New Jacobin Club, the band are proud to be recognized by the Western Canadian Music Alliance once again as a premiere Metal & Hard Music Artist and excited to see what the jury rules. Award winners will be revealed during BreakOut West 2023, taking place this year in Kelowna, BC, from October 11–15.

Osyron also recently revealed their summer touring schedule, kicking off on the West Coast at the Loud As Hell Festival in Drumheller, AB. The schedule includes select festival dates, as well as a full tour in support of Seven Kingdoms, alongisde After Time, Empress, and A Sound Of Thunder. All dates below are listed below

August

4 – Drumheller, AB – Loud as Hell Festival

14 – Dallas, TX – Sundown ~

15 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th St. Col. ~

16 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck ~

19 – Moravsky Krumlov, CZ – Rock Castle Open Air

21 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary ~

22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground *

24 – Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall *

25 – Toronto, ON – The Bovine *

26 – Ottawa, ON – Rainbow Bistro *

27 – Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques *

28 – Quebec City, QC – L’ Anti *

29 – Providence, RI – Alchemy *

30 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge *

31 – Philadelphia, PA – Kungfu Necktie *

September

1 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz *

2 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club #

3 – Greensborough, NC – Hangar 1819 #

5 – Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero #

~ After Time

* Empress

# A Sound Of Thunder

Osyron has been rising for the last few years in a big way. In November 2022 the band released their fourth studio album, Momentous. The highly acclaimed album is easily a staple for metal collections everywhere and was mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Dream Theater, Voivod, Armored Saint), along with features from Stu Block (Annihilator, Into Eternity) and Percival Schuttenbach (created music for The Witcher games). The release saw praise from music lovers across the country, metalheads worldwide, and peaked on the National Canadian Campus Radio Loud Charts at #3! 2022 also saw the band winning the YYC Awards’ “Metal/Hard Recording of the Year” for their Kingsbane Deluxe album and in the same year, seeing a nomination for “Metal/Hard Rock Artist of the Year” at the WCMA.