OSYRON Wins "Metal Recording Of The Year" At Calgary's YYC Awards

On Sunday, September 18th Calgary's own up-and-coming metallers Osyron took home the coveted award for "Metal Recording of the Year" at the 7th annual YYCMAs for Kingsbane Deluxe (2021). Presented by Loud As Hell Metal Fest, the group was nominated alongside Every Hour Kills, Illyrian, Syryn, and Tomhet. Past winners of this category include Hammerdrone, Red Cain, Divinity and more. This year's music awards gala recognized artists and industry leaders in 25 categories and serves as a celebration of Calgary's incredible roster of musical talent. View the full list of winners and nominees here.

"We are thankful and humbled to be able to receive this award amongst our peers in our local music community. Special thanks to everyone at the YYC Music Awards for putting on such an incredible event, Geoff Bourrie of Loud as Hell Festival, and Celestia Scarlet of The Celestial Agency," says the band.

On November 4th, Osyron will be releasing their fourth studio album Momentous. Pre-orders are available now at this location. Mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Dream Theater, Voivod, Armored Saint), the album is nothing short of a musical masterpiece. It boasts the group's technical prowess, fantastical storytelling and outstanding vocal performances that metal fans everywhere have come to know and love from Osyron. Sure to leave listeners in awe, it deals with the many emotions, trials, personal battles, losses and victories that humanity faced during the pandemic.

The biggest struggle faced by the band during this time was the struggle of looking inwards at themselves. Many had to relearn to love one another, and even turned against each other. A truly momentous moment in their career, not only for them as people, but for everyone. The album was mixed by Tyler Corbett (bassist). Drums were recorded by Josh Rob Gwilliam at OCL Studios in Chestermere, Alberta. All other instruments were recorded by Cody Anstey (drums) at his studio, CRM Sound.

Momentous artwork and tracklisting:

"Anunnaki"

"Dominion Day"

"The Deafening"

"Landslide"

"Sorrow And Extinction"

"Beyond The Sun"

"Awake"

"Momentous"

"Prairie Sailor"

"Beacons"

"Dominion Day" video:

"Beyond The Sun" video: