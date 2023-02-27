OTHERWISE Announce Extensive US Tour With ADELITAS WAY

Otherwise and Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group impact radio today with the single,“Full Disclosure.” In front of the March 10 street date of new album, Gawdzillionaire, over two million streams have already been counted.View the accompanying music video for “Full Disclosure” below.

The band has announced a long tour with Adelita’s Way that begins in Charlotte, NC on March 10 and will continue into May with a final appearance planned in Belvidere, IL on May 27. Dates below:

March

8 - Joplin, MO - Guitars

10 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend #

11 - Winchester, VA - Blue Fox Billiards #

13 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819 #

14 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord #

15 - Avondale Estates, GA - 37 Main Avondale Estates #

16 - Fruitland Park, FL - Throwdown at the Campground

17 - Destin, FL - Club LA $

18 - Biloxi, MS - Sound 228 Festival @ Point Cadet Plaza ^

20 - Memphis, TN - Lafayette’s Music Room #

22 - Springfield, MO - Kiss Bar #

24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live #

25 - Austin, TX - The Far Out Lounge & Stage #

26 - Dallas, TX - Trees #

29 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway #

30 - Casper, WY - Gaslight Social #

31 - Cheyenne, WY - The Lincoln #

April

1 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios #

28 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar #

29 - Omaha, NE - Barnato #

30 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B @ Skyway Theatre #

May

3 - Racine, WI - Rt 20 #

4 - Joliet, IL - The Forge #

5 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop #

6 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs #

9 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon #

10 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz #

11 - Hermon, ME - The Morgan Hill Event Center #

12 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s #

13 - Reading, PA - Reverb #

16 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room #

17 - Lakewood, OH - Winchester Music Tavern #

19 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note #

20 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room #

21 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre #

24 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center #

26 - Beaver Dam, WI - Stormy’s Music Venue #

27 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre #

# w/ Adelita’s Way

$ w/ Drowning Pool & Adelita’s Way

^ w/ Nonpoint & Adelita’s Way

Over the past year, Otherwise has been on the road staging appearances across the U.S. building significant momentum in to the new album release exhibiting they are one of the hardest working bands in rock.

“We’re bringing some serious issues to light,” exclaims Adrian. “Everybody is going through shit - whether it be macro and socio-economic or personal with their relationships. We needed to present it all in a bigger picture. At the same time, it’s fun - which is why we came up with this Gawdzillionaire character who’s present in us and all around us. We love video games, comic books, and super villains. Who controls us from within? Who plays the game we’re a part of? Who runs the cool kids table on planet Earth? That’s the Gawdzillionaire. We slip the message in there. We’re the type of people who are not going to give up on the message, because it has been instilled in us by our immigrant parents. We’re not going to give up on fighting the good fight.”

“After all of these years, the train is still chugging,” agrees Ryan. “It felt like a release to sing about this evil character who we see in society and business. We’re pondering what this crazy thing called money does to us as humans. Sometimes, aspects of society weigh you down so much. We’re flooded with content and numbers. We’re issuing a call to say, ‘Don’t just blindly follow’. Why don’t we all wake up and things might change.”

During 2021, Otherwise assembled what would become Gawdzillionaire producer Matt Good [Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead]. This time around, they “dialed up the attitude” and everything else for that matter.

“Honestly, we have lived every single note and each fucking lyric we’ve written,” Adrian declares. “We don’t have costumes or a gimmick. We’re just dudes on stage singing about what we’ve gone through.”

On “Full Disclosure,” clean guitar snaps into a rip-roaring refrain uplifted by a bold declaration, “I ain’t like them other motherfuckers I’m a warrior.”

“We’ve met people who are different from their stage persona,” observes Ryan. “It’s genuine frustration with people who aren’t what they seem. This is who we are.”

“To sum it up as a former business law major-slash-minor, ‘Full Disclosure’ is a legal term, and it means what you see is what you fucking get,” grins Adrian.

“Our dad is an immigrant who became a university regent,” notes Adrian. “The crazy old pitbull used to say ‘Failure is not an option to us’ all the time like a mantra. I want to instill it in my sons. They’ll hear themselves singing it until the end of time. It’s a message for them to never give up themselves.”

Otherwise inspire change in the world at large. Ryan and Adrian lead the 501c3 Life By Music, which supplies music programs with instruments. The guys visit schools, initiated a partnership with Gibson Guitars, and even have created the Guitar Magic coloring book. “Hopefully, we’re creating an empowering environment where kids get the spark like I remember when music affected my soul,” Ryan goes on. “There’s nothing like seeing that. It’s cooler than anything we’ve done. It brings back the purity.”

In the end, Otherwise is winning this fight. “We have this karmic, eternal debt to our parents and our family,” Ryan leaves off. “I hope what we’re doing makes them proud. Their investment was never in vain. We’ll never give up. We believe we’re meant to be on the biggest stages. We’ll do whatever it takes. Otherwise is alive, and we’re kicking ass.”

Tracklisting:

"Full Disclosure"

"Exit Wound"

"New Way To Hate"

"Failure"

"Coffins"

"Hollywood Minute"

"Gawdzillionaire" (feat. Ekoh)

"La Familia"

"Paradise" (feat. Heidi Shepherd)

"Exorcism"

"Camouflage"

"No Rain"

"New Way To Hate" lyric video:

"Exit Wound" video:

"Full Disclosure" video:

"Coffins" lyric video: