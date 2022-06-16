OTHERWISE Present "Full Disclosure" Video, The First Reveal From Upcoming Studio Album

Otherwise and Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group have released the first song from the band’s upcoming new studio album. Watch the official music video for “Full Disclosure” below.

The Las Vegas quartet - Adrian Patrick [vocals], Ryan Patrick [guitar], Nick Bedrosian [bass], and Joe Conner [drums] - have weathered personal tragedy and trauma, withstood the tides of the industry, and still stand tall. If anything, the boys are stronger than ever with a one-two punch of airtight guitars, stadium-shaking grooves, and hypnotic hard-hitting hooks.

Over the past decade, they’ve clawed their way through the rock ‘n’ roll ranks and emerged as an unbreakable force. Their catalog spans fan favorites such as True Love Never Dies [2012], Peace At All Costs [2014], and Sleeping Lions [2017]. Signature anthem “Soldiers” has amassed over 66 million Spotify streams and counting.

Meanwhile, 2019’s Defy kickstarted another chapter. “Crossfire” eclipsed 5.1 million Spotify streams followed by “Lifted” with 3.7 million Spotify streams. On this trip, they’ve also ignited the stages of Welcome To Rockville, Rocklahoma, and Shiprocked! as well as supporting Stone Sour, Papa Roach, and more.

“Honestly, we have lived every single note and each fucking lyric we’ve written,” Adrian declares. “We don’t have costumes or a gimmick. We’re just dudes on stage singing about what we’ve gone through.”

On “Full Disclosure,” clean guitar snaps into a rip-roaring refrain uplifted by a bold declaration, “I ain’t like them other motherfuckers I’m a warrior.” “We’ve met people who are different from their stage persona,” observes Ryan. “It’s genuine frustration with people who aren’t what they seem. This is who we are.” “To sum it up as a former business law major-slash-minor, ‘Full Disclosure’ is a legal term, and it means what you see is what you fucking get,” grins Adrian.

Otherwise inspire change in the world at large. Ryan and Adrian lead the 501c3 Life By Music, which supplies music programs with instruments. The guys visit schools, initiated a partnership with Gibson Guitars, and even have created the Guitar Magic coloring book. “Hopefully, we’re creating an empowering environment where kids get the spark like I remember when music affected my soul,” Ryan goes on. “There’s nothing like seeing that. It’s cooler than anything we’ve done. It brings back the purity.”