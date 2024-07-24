Ottawa’s THE APHELION Explore Uncertainty With “The Seed Of Doubt” Single

The Aphelion, Ottawa, Canada's premier progressive metal band, has released their new single, “The Seed Of Doubt”. The track is the fourth single from their upcoming concept album Nascence, which tells the story of a man’s descent into madness and his mind in response to the mundanity and repetitiveness of the world around him.

The album is set to release on August 9, 2024, and the band shares their thoughts on their next single:

“Musically, this song takes influence from the ‘70s prog rock era. It features guest appearances by Brian Asselin on saxophone and Eric Littlewood on trumpet. At this point in the story, the protagonist meets the love of his life, and while their new love is beautiful and for a time he is fulfilled and happy, eventually the relationship sours as he becomes afraid of her hurting him, and grows distrustful and controlling.”

“The Seed Of Doubt” is a compelling exploration of the inner turmoil that arises from self-doubt. The Aphelion wanted to reflect that tension and resolution through dynamic shifts and intricate compositions. It is a crucial part of the narrative crafted for Nascence. The album is the first of a double album that merges personal experiences with sci-fi themes.

“The Seed Of Doubt” is a full prog-rock fusion power ballad, with tons of funky rhythms, catchy choruses, and a wild ‘70s Deep Purple-inspired organ solo by keyboardist James Cabral dropped in the middle. It is recommended for fans of Rush, Opeth, and Devin Townsend.

The intrepid group of Evan Haydon-Selkirk (lead vocals, bass guitar, keyboard), James Cabral (guitar, keyboard), Tyler Davis (guitar, backing vocals), and Nathanael Livingstone (drums, percussion) have cemented their place in the Canadian progressive metal scene through nearly a decade of intense collaboration and dynamic live performances.

Tracklisting:

“Prenascent”

“Nascence”

“The Seed Of Doubt”

“Fragility”

“The Heavy Mist”

“Flight”

“The Interloper”

“Deserter”

"The Seed Of Doubt" lyric video:

“Deserter” video:

“Flight” visualizer:

(Photo – Dark Moon Productions)