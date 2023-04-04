Ottawa’s THE SPACE BETWEEN Announce Self-Titled EP

Ottawa’s very own hard-rock trio The Space Between has announced the release of their upcoming self-titled EP. Scheduled to drop on June 23, it is heavy and jam-packed full of bangers with hard-hitting sounds and aggressive guitar work. For fans of Tool, Mammoth WVH and Against The Current, the EP is available to pre-save here.

"This EP is really the culmination of 4 years of hard work, so we're thrilled to finally be able to release it to the public. The music takes the listener through themes of life, death, growth, regret, and self-preservation. We hope that each person who listens will be able to pick something out that resonates with them,” explains the band.

Consisting of 5 tracks, the self-titled EP showcases top-of-the-line musicianship, articulate riffs, and soaring melodies. It was recorded at Audio Valley Recording Studios in Ottawa and engineered by Steve Foley (Chad Kroeger, Carly Rae Jepsen, Flo-rida) and co-produced by Foley and The Space Between. Earlier this year the group released the first four singles, “Your Excuses”, “Time”, “The Cage” & “So Happy”.

Formed in 2022 and having already sold-out shows in their home city and Canada’s capital, The Space Between are ones to watch with their visceral blend of hard rock and metal. The group consists of three members, frontwoman and vocalist Maryn Pegan, guitarist James Shaheen and drummer Tom Sergi. Together, their explosive energy and stage presence grabs attention like no other. The Space Between are unafraid to challenge themselves and the status quo, making them a deadly mix and one hell of a powder keg ready to blow.

(Photo: Laura Collins)