OTTTO And BASTARDANE Announce Summer Tour; Dates Include METALLICA Weekend 2023 Takeover Performances

Ottto (pictured above) and Bastardane join forces for a North American Summer tour that sees the bands trekking across the continent, including several performances as part of the Metallica Weekend 2023 Takeover.

“We are very excited to be going back out on the road and taking Life Is A Game to new audiences,” says Ottto singer/guitar player Bryan Noah Ferretti, referring to the Venice, Calif.-based trio’s debut full-length album, which arrived this spring.

Joining Ottto for the month-long tour is Bastardane (pictured below), with the two bands having played together a number of times in the past, including most recently at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival.

“We love music and we love the boys in Ottto,” adds Bastardane drummer, Castor Hetfield. “WARNING: Mayhem, insanity, and ascension may occur.”

A selection of Ottto and Bastardane’s performances will be part of the Metallica Weekend 2023 Takeover festivities, including New York, Montreal, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, St. Louis and Detroit. Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday, June 30 at 10 AM, local time.

Ottto/Bastardane tour dates:

August

5 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre *

6 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

8 - Boston, MA - Sonia

9 - Portland, ME - Geno’s Rock Club

11 - Quebec City, QC - Bar L’Anti

12 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmont *

13 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

15 - Cincinnati, OH - Madison Live!

16 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

17 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

19 - Dallas, TX - Three Links *

20 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Sports Café

22 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep **

23 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge **

26 - Los Angeles, CA - TBA *

27 - Bakersfield, CA - Temblor Brewing Company

28 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

30 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

31 - Fresno, CA - Strummers

September

2 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom *

November

4 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall *

11 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary *

* Metallica Weekend 2023 Takeover performances

** Bastardane only

(Ottto photo - John Gilhooley; Bastardane photo - Mary Claire McCoy)