OTTTO Feat. Son Of METALLICA’s ROBERT TRUJILLO Streaming “Ride Low” Music Video

Ottto, the three-piece band featuring Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo), has just released a new song called "Ride Low".

Ottto is fronted by Bryan Noah Ferretti on vocals and guitar, with Tye on bass and Ryan Duswalt on drums. The band's first LP comes out late 2021, which is a follow-up to their EP released last year.

Based out of Venice Beach, Ottto is has strong roots in thrash, funk and metal. Fusing those genres, the band (whose members all range in age from 17 to 18) creates a powerful new style of music.

Ottto's video for "Ride Low" was directed by Paul Marchand, an award-winning screenwriter, director and editor. His 2015 documentary "Jaco" debuted at the SXSW Film Festival, was streamed on Netflix and was produced by Robert Trujillo.

The band says about the clip: "Somewhere in Los Angeles, it's still the same as it always was — whirling helicopters, barking dogs, and the din of general insanity drift through busted single-pane windows on the hot summer breeze. Never mind the repo man, it's a city of angels, and if you don't give them what they want, they'll run you right into the ocean."

When he was just 12 years old, Tye filled in for bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu for Korn's South American tour after Fieldy was unable to make the shows due to "unforeseen circumstances."