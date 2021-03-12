OUT OF THIS WORLD Feat. KEE MARCELLO And TOMMY HEART To Release Debut Album; DEEP PURPLE Keyboardist DON AIREY Featured On Four Tracks; Trailer Streaming

On April 2, RCA Victor/Japan will issue the debut from Out Of This World, a new outfit featuring legendary Europe guitarist Kee Marcello and Fair Warning singer Tommy Heart. Four tracks feature Deep Purple keyboardist Don Airey.

Ron Nevison has produced the ten song opus, which will be released with a live bonus album of material, select cuts from the respective artist's history. Tracklistings and trailer below.

Out Of This World (studio album):

"Twilight"

"Hanging On"

"In A Million Years"

"Lighting Up My Dark"

"Staring At The Sun"

"The Warrior"

"Up To You"

"Ain’t Gonna Let You Go"

"Only You Can Teach Me How To Love Again"

"Not Tonight"

Live From The Heat (live album):

"The Stormv (Kee Of Hearts)

"A New Dimension" (Kee Of Hearts)

"Let The Good Times Rock" (Europe)

"Burning Heart" (Fair Warning)

"Save Me" (Fair Warning)

"Twist Of Fate" (Kee Of Hearts)

"Open Your Heart" (Europe)

"Momentum" (Instr.) (Out Of This World)

"Superstitious" (Europe)

"Ready Or Not" (Europe)