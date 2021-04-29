OUT OF THIS WORLD Guitarist KEE MARCELLO Looks Back On Career With EUROPE, Clarifies Comments On "I Want Action" Plagiarism Lawsuit Against POISON (Video)

Former Europe guitarist Kee Marcello recently guested on Lauughing Monkey Music. During the interview, found below, Marcello discussed his former band Easy Action, joining and leaving Europe, opening and ending the live Europe set with "The Final Countdown", his lawsuit against Poison for plagiarism, and more.



On his recent remarks in the press about suing Poison

Marcello: "I don't want it to be misunderstood. in any way. What happened was is that I came to America for the first time actually, on tour with Europe. We were rehearsing at the Warfield Theater in San Francisco and I had a rental. I was crossing the Bay Bridge, I think it was, and all of a sudden I hear my song on the radio. Or let me correct that: I hear my chorus in another song with a different lyric. I stopped and made a call to my manager, and it turns out that he had been in contact with the producer (Ric Browde) on that album (Look What The Cat Dragged In), who actually had brought the Easy Action action album to the studio at one point and played it back to them. And they just nicked the chorus from one of my songs. He suggests they do a cover but they didn't. They just stole the chorus and re-did it. So, that's the truth. I wasn't really plugged in to this because Europe was doing really well, and I was completely busy with that. But my then publisher, Warner Chappell Music, went ahead and sued Poison's publisher. And that's when it started I wasn't really involved at all, actually, and it ended up with a settlement out of court."



On recording two albums with Europe

Marcello: "Europe was like... you're kind of coming into a new thing. When they came, Joey Tempest was the main songwriter who wrote The Final Countdown, so I knew I couldn't do anything about that. But on those two albums that I recorded with the band, you can really hear my presence. Some people say that Prisoner Of Paradise sounds a little bit like Easy Action, and the truth is that my songwriting shines through and my guitars and arrangement ideas; that's probably what makes it. We had two brilliant producers on those two albums."

Marcello recorded Out Of This World (1988) and Prisoners In Paradise (1991) with Europe. The aforementioned lawsuit against Poison stemmed from the similarities between Easy Action's "We Go Rocking" and Poison's "I Want Action". Check the songs out below.





On April 2, RCA Victor/Japan issued the debut from Out Of This World, a new outfit featuring Marcello and Fair Warning singer Tommy Heart. Four tracks feature Deep Purple keyboardist Don Airey.

Ron Nevison has produced the ten song opus, which was with a live bonus album of material, select cuts from the respective artist's history. Tracklistings and trailer below.

Out Of This World (studio album):

"Twilight"

"Hanging On"

"In A Million Years"

"Lighting Up My Dark"

"Staring At The Sun"

"The Warrior"

"Up To You"

"Ain’t Gonna Let You Go"

"Only You Can Teach Me How To Love Again"

"Not Tonight"

Live From The Heat (live album):

"The Stormv (Kee Of Hearts)

"A New Dimension" (Kee Of Hearts)

"Let The Good Times Rock" (Europe)

"Burning Heart" (Fair Warning)

"Save Me" (Fair Warning)

"Twist Of Fate" (Kee Of Hearts)

"Open Your Heart" (Europe)

"Momentum" (Instr.) (Out Of This World)

"Superstitious" (Europe)

"Ready Or Not" (Europe)