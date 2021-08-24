OUTER HEAVEN Cover DEATH, MORBID ANGEL, REPULSION, And More On In Tribute... EP; Full Audio Stream Available

Backwoods Pennsylvania death metal freaks, Outer Heaven, return with In Tribute..., a 5-track slab of grotesque covers from some of extreme metal's finest: Repulsion, Morbid Angel, Pig Destroyer, Mortician & Death. Artwork by Matthew Stikker.

“In the very uncertain and depressing times during the beginning of the pandemic, we wanted to find a way to keep ourselves occupied as a band. With shows falling to the wayside for the foreseeable future, we decided to push our efforts into celebrating our label, Relapse Records, in their 30th year. We scoured the timeless discography of the label and chose a handful of tracks that meant alot to us, and decided to record covers of them as an offering of tribute to the label and all the fans who have supported us all this time. We also recorded an extra 5th track from outside the RR discography that we just couldn’t resist including with this release. We hope this will do the job of holding everyone over as we complete work on our 2nd full length album! DEATH METAL FOREVER!”

In Tribute… physical pre-orders are available via Relapse.com here and officially out October 8. Listen to In Tribute... on all streaming platforms here, and below.

Tracklisting:

"Maggots In Your Coffin" (Repulsion cover)

"Word Of Shit" (The Promised Land) (Morbid Angel cover)

"Junkyard God" (Pig Destroyer cover)

"Drowned In Your Blood" (Mortician cover)

"Secret Face" (Death cover)

Lineup:

Austin Haines - Vocals

Jon Kunz - Guitar

Zak Carter - Guitar

Derrick Vella - Bass

Paul Chrismer - Drums