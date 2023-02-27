OUTLAW Unveil New Single / Video "Everything That Becomes Nothing"

Following the announcement of their impending third full-length album, Reaching Beyond Assiah, and title track, Outlaw has unveiled their next single, "Everything That Becomes Nothing", and an accompanying video, which can be viewed below.

Reaching Beyond Assiah will be released on March 31st via AOP Records. Pre-order / pre-save your copy now at this location.

Long celebrated by cult followers and critics in the underworld, Outlaw has emerged with their most ambitious record yet. Over the course of seven songs, the band finds a beautiful balance between furious vocals, pummeling rhythm and aurally satisfying melody.

Tracklisting:

"Bliss Of Soul"

"To Burn This World And Dissolve The Flesh"

"Beyond The Realms Of God"

"The Unending Night"

"Everything That Becomes Nothing"

"The Serpent's Chant"

"Reaching Beyond Assiah"