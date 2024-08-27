OV SULFUR Release "Untruth" Single And Visualizer

Just days ahead of kicking off their tour supporting Century Media labelmates in deathcore, Signs Of The Swarm, Las Vegas-based blackened deathcore blasphemers, Ov Sulfur, have unleashed the final b-side from acclaimed debut LP, The Burden Ov Faith (2023). Stream "Untruth" here; watch the visualizer below.

"It's funny that one of the first songs we started writing for the album is the last one we're dropping from the sessions," admits guitarist/vocalist Chase Wilson. "What you hear is what we settled on after many evolutions, with Ricky [Hoover, vocals] pleading with those who use religion as a crutch to realize they've been terribly misled. What will it take and when will we learn that we must burn every inch of the lie that has been instilled into us from a young age?"

The Decade Of The Swarm Tour will be Ov Sulfur's first tour since a wildly successful co-headlining jaunt with fellow label-mates Mental Cruelty, alongside Ghost Bath and Extermination Dismemberment. This jaunt is less kvlt, finding the Century Media duo Ov Sulfur and Signs Of The Swarm heading out with nu metalcore trailblazers Cane Hill, nu metallic hardcore moshers 156/Silence and eldritch blackened deathcore ghouls A Wake In Providence, who add a more gothic take on the genre.

Dates:

August

29 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

30 - Brooklyn NY - The Meadows

31 - Montreal QC - Théâtre Fairmount

September

1 - Toronto ON - Lee's Palace

3 - Detroit MI - The Sanctuary

4 - Chicago IL - WC Social Club

5 - Des Moines IA - Wooly's

6 - Denver CO - Bluebird Theater

7 - Salt Lake City UT - Urban Lounge

8 - Richland WA - Ray's Golden Lion

10 - Vancouver BC - Rickshaw Theatre

11 - Seattle WA - El Corazon

12 - Portland OR - Dante's

13 - Roseville CA - Goldfield Trading Post

14 - Anaheim CA - Chain Reaction

16 - San Diego CA - Brick By Brick

17 - Mesa AZ - Nile Theater

18 - Albuquerque NM - Launchpad

19 - Lubbock TX - Jake's

20 - Dallas TX - South Side Music Hall

21 - Austin TX - Come and Take It Live

22 - Houston TX - Scout Bar

24 - Atlanta GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

25 - Greensboro NC - Hangar 1819

26 - Philadelphia PA - Underground Arts

27 - Pittsburgh PA - Preserving

28 - Lakewood OH - The Winchester

