OV SULFUR Signs To Century Media Records

Vegas blackened deathcore band, Ov Sulfur, announce their signing to Century Media Records.

“We’re beyond excited to join forces with Century Media, whose stellar roster speaks for itself. They’ve been at the forefront of every scene, regularly picking up the best each subgenre has to offer right before it really explodes. That they saw promise in us was truly affirming and invigorating, especially after only a year-and-a-bit as a band,” states the band about signing to Century Media.

Additionally, Ov Sulfur are gearing up to release their new track, “Wide Open”, on June 8. Stay tuned for more details on that release.

In the meantime, the band have launched a contest for their Century Media debut track. Fans can pre-save/pre-add the single starting today, here, and one lucky winner will win Ricky’s custom made “Wide Open” shirt seen in the band’s previous music video for “Behind The Hand Of God” and during all their live shows.

“We’ve been teasing ‘Wide Open’ since our first music video, where Ricky wore a custom-made shirt that quickly became his stage gear. We’re happy that this liminal song will serve as our first release on Century Media, closing the last chapter and ushering in a new one.”

“Fans have been asking about where to get that shirt for AGES, and as of now you can - well one person can. One person who pre-saves/pre-adds the single will win Ricky’s original shirt. (Don’t worry, we’ll wash it first.) We’ve also got a revamped version playing off the single art for sale on our Indie Merch store.”

Someone should have warned God to keep his enemies close because Ricky Hoover’s been biding his time and sharpening his blades. The former Suffokate vocalist swapped his mic for a straight razor, tour life for family life and, yes, those huge stretched ears for comparably large muscles. In short, Hoover is ready for war.

Last August’s Oblivion EP was just the first volley, one planned over a decade away from music. With Century Media on board, it’s about to get goddamn apocalyptic on forthcoming single “Wide Open” and beyond. “Wide Open” finds their blackened deathcore reaching bleaker depths, with Hoover’s growls plumbing the abyssic depths and summoning lesser demons’ screeching. Guitarists Chase Wilson and Matt Janz build the perfect brutal backdrop complete with three breakdowns - plus a dueling solo for good measure - while mononymously named rhythm section (bassist Ding and drummer Leviathvn) provide a solid yet frenetic base.

A band born from the pandemic, it’s been less than a year since the debut release and just over one since debut single “Behind the Hand of God,” yet the growth is palpable. The band sold out their first show, which doubled as a record release, following it with two weekends of solid headliners before hitting the road with the likes of Carnifex, Impending Doom, Signs of the Swarm, Bury Your Dead, Enterprise Earth, Worm Shepherd and more. Up next is a run supporting As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel and Shadow of Intent.