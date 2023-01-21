OV SULFUR Unleash New Single / Video "Earthen"; New Album Available For Pre-Order

Ov Sulfur - the world's first blast-phemous metalcore ov death band - signed with Century Media Records in 2022. They will release their new album, The Burden Ov Faith on March 24th. Pre-order the album here.

The band has released an official video for the first single, "Earthen". Check it out below.

Tracklisting:

"Stained In Rot"

"Befouler" (ft. Alex Terrible)

"Unraveling" (ft. Left to Suffer / Taylor Barber)

"Death Ov Circumstance"

"Earthen"

"A Path to Salvation?"

"I, Apostate"

"Wide Open" (ft. Light The Torch / Howard Jones)

"The Inglorious Archetype"

"The Burden Ov Faith" (ft. Bodysnatcher / Kyle Medina and Lindsay Schoolcraft)

(Photo – Blaqk Rabbit)