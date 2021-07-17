OVERKILL Announce Recheduled New Jersey Show "609 F!!kin' Days Later!!"

New Jersey thrash icons Overkill were scheduled to play The Wellmont Theater on March 14th, 2020 but the show was scrapped due to the ongoing pandemic. The New Jersey make-up show will take place at the same venue on November 13th with Demolition Hammer and Sworn Enemy as support. Tickets are on sale now.

D.D. Verni & The Cadillac Band have shared “Cadillac Man”, the first single and video from their debut album, Let's Rattle, out September 17 (via MVD). Expect high-energy original swingin’ and rockin’ big-band music from D.D. Verni, the songwriter/founding member/bassist for heavy metal pioneers Overkill who’ve sold millions of records worldwide and have released 19 studio albums dating back to their 1985 debut album.

Watch the video, filmed at the Vogel Theater in New Jersey and directed by Rich Furniss, produced by Adam Torkel and edited by Steven Bartashev, below and listen to the song here. Pre-order the album here or pre-save the album here Read a Q&A with Verni below.

Verni has always dreamed of recording a big band album, as his love for the sound dates back many years. The New Jersey-based artist began by writing a fantastic collection of soon-to-be big band classics. Next he recruited longtime Brian Setzer Orchestra upright bassist, John “Spazz” Hatton, to do horn arrangements and play upright bass, while bass player D.D. switched things up playing some guitar on the album. Then D.D. brought in the LA based horn section from Phat Cat Swinger to play the horns and added Brian Setzer Orchestra drummer and current Doobie Brothers member, Tony Pia. Add jazz pianist Dave Moscoe and Hot Rod guitarist Damian Bacci, and you have a star-studded line-up of big band greatness that made this album shake and swing.

With songs like “Cadillac Man,” “Shake It Swing It” and “Olivia…that’s Who!” the album features 13 tracks (nine originals and four covers), was produced by Verni and mixed by Greg Reely (Coldplay, Sarah McLachlan, Overkill), and recorded in Los Angeles and New Jersey.

Let's Rattle tracklisting:

"Cadillac Man"

"Shake It Swing It"

"Give Me Your Number"

"Olivia...That's Who!"

"Powerhouse"

"Cold Hearted Woman"

"School Of Rock n' Roll"

"L-O-V-E"

"Just Say U Love Me"

"Manhattan Baby"

"Close Your Eyes and Dream"

"Ain't That A Kick In The Head"

"The One Who Loves You"

"Cadillac Man" video: