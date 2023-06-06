OVERKILL Announce "Scorching The Earth" US Tour With EXHORDER And HEATHEN

For four decades, Overkill have been the trailblazers in producing some of the most signature moments in the world of metal. Earlier this year, the New Jersey thrash legends unleashed their twentieth studio album, entitled Scorched, via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, the band announce they are heading out on their "Scorching The Earth" US tour with labelmates Exhorder and Heathen. The 16-date trek will kick off on July 13 in San Francisco and make stops in Dallas, Ft. Lauderdale, and Silver Springs before ending in Huntington, NY on July 30.

Overkill’s Bobby Blitz states, "Hey 'killers', the time has come to hit the road in the US of A! July the 13th starts the salvo in San Fran and we will be rolling down the west coast to L.A., across Rt10 east to Florida, then up the east coast and back home. Been a long time kids! Keep your eyes open, and get Scorched! Cya on the R.O.A.D.!"

Exhorder's Kyle Thomas comments: "Rolling with Overkill is always nothing short of a family affair, but add Heathen and us to the mix too and it’s like a family vacation! We can’t wait to tear up the States with our family!”

Heathen comments, "We are absolutely stoked to continue this killer tour package with our friends in Overkill and Exhorder and look forward to bringing it to the United States! We'll see you in the pit!"

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time.

Tour dates:

July

13 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Hall

14 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove

15 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford (Virgin Hotel)

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

18 - Dallas, TX - Trees

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

20 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

21 - Destin, FL - Club LA

22 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

23 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

26 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore

27 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

28 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

29 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

30 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

(Photo - Frank White)