OVERKILL Bassist D.D. VERNI Returns To The Stage Following Shoulder Surgery Recovery; Fan-Filmed Video From Milwaukee Metal Fest 2024 Available

Back in March, it was announced that Overkill bassist / co-founder D.D. Verni would not be a part of the "Scorching Latin America 2024" tour in April due to his recovery from shoulder surgery. Former Megedeth bassist David Ellefson filled in for he tour.

On May 17th, Verni made his return to the stage with Overkill at the Milwaukee Metal Fest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Recently guesting on The Metal Podcast Ellefson offered his thoughts on Overkill.

Ellefson: "Digging into these songs, they have probably made the best, most consistently great albums out of all of us. Thete's not a dud in the bunch; they don't have a Risk or St. Anger anywhere in their catalogue. Exodus has good stuff, too, but I think Overkill - now that I'm digging into it and really understanding it - it's just that. And D.D.'s amazing. I may be David Ellefson but I ain't no D.D. Verni. That guy is a masterful songwriter, his arrangements are killer, his parts are very clever and cool. It's got my thrash chops up and it's an honour to step in and help them out."

Check out fan-filmed video of Ellefson's first show with the band in Guadalajara below.

Setlist:

"Scorched"

"Bring Me The Night"

"Electric Rattlesnake"

"Hello From The Gutter"

"Wicked Place"

"Coma"

"Horrorscope"

"Long Time Dyin'"

"The Surgeon"

"Mean, Green, Killing Machine"

"Ironbound"

"Elimination"

Encore:

"Hammerhead"

"Rotten To The Core"

"Fuck You" (The Subhumans)