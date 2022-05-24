OVERKILL Cancel Upcoming Concerts "Due To Unforeseen Circumstances"

Legendary New Jersey thrashers, Overkill, have announced the cancellation of upcoming concerts, "due to unforeseen circumstances".

A message states: ""Due to unforeseen circumstances we are sorry to announce that we are having to cancel our UK/Ireland and Essen Dates. We will hopefully be able to make it up for those shows in 2023."



Overkill frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth is featured in a new interview with 69 Faces Of Rock, found below, and during the chat he revealed the band's as-yet-untitled 20th album is slated for an April 2023 release, which will be followed by a European tour.

Blitz on the new album's musical direction: "It's gonna be hard to figure it out for me until it actually takes shape. It seems a little bit more eclectic for us. It's riff driven, not rhythm driven. The songs will contain two or three different riffs throughout it; the main and then two that are kind of secondary riffs, which I think is a little bit unique for us, to be singing over something like that. There's some sledgehammer stuff on it, that kind of big, thick groove. I think the other side of it is that it shows kind of experienced speed would be the word. Some of them just take off."

Overkill lineup:

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth - Vocals

D.D. Verni - Bass

Dave Linsk - Lead Guitar

Derek Tailer - Rhythm Guitar

Jason Bittner - Drums