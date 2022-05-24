OVERKILL Cancel Upcoming Concerts "Due To Unforeseen Circumstances"

May 24, 2022, 52 minutes ago

news heavy metal overkill

OVERKILL Cancel Upcoming Concerts "Due To Unforeseen Circumstances"

Legendary New Jersey thrashers, Overkill, have announced the cancellation of upcoming concerts, "due to unforeseen circumstances".

A message states: ""Due to unforeseen circumstances we are sorry to announce that we are having to cancel our UK/Ireland and Essen Dates. We will hopefully be able to make it up for those shows in 2023."

Overkill frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth is featured in a new interview with 69 Faces Of Rock, found below, and during the chat he revealed the band's as-yet-untitled 20th album is slated for an April 2023 release, which will be followed by a European tour.

Blitz on the new album's musical direction: "It's gonna be hard to figure it out for me until it actually takes shape. It seems a little bit more eclectic for us. It's riff driven, not rhythm driven. The songs will contain two or three different riffs throughout it; the main and then two that are kind of secondary riffs, which I think is a little bit unique for us, to be singing over something like that. There's some sledgehammer stuff on it, that kind of big, thick groove. I think the other side of it is that it shows kind of experienced speed would be the word. Some of them just take off."

Overkill lineup:

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth - Vocals
D.D. Verni - Bass
Dave Linsk - Lead Guitar
Derek Tailer - Rhythm Guitar
Jason Bittner - Drums



Featured Audio

ANVIL – “Ghost Shadow” (AFM)

ANVIL – “Ghost Shadow” (AFM)

Featured Video

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

Latest Reviews