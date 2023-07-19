OVERKILL - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Scorching The Earth US Tour Kick-Off Show In San Francisco Streaming
July 19, 2023, an hour ago
For four decades, Overkill have been the trailblazers in producing some of the most signature moments in the world of metal. Earlier this year, the New Jersey thrash legends unleashed their twentieth studio album, entitled Scorched, via Nuclear Blast Records.
The band is out on their "Scorching The Earth" US tour with labelmates Exhorder and Heathen. The 16-date trek kicked off on July 13 in San Francisco, and fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Scorched"
"Bring Me The Night"
"Electric Rattlesnake"
"Hello From The Gutter"
"Powersurge"
"Wicked Place"
"Coma"
"Horrorscope"
"Long Time Dyin'"
"The Surgeon"
"Mean, Green Killing Machine"
"Ironbound"
"Elimination"
"Overkill"
"Rotten To The Core"
"Fuck You"
Tour dates:
July
18 - Dallas, TX - Trees
19 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
20 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
21 - Destin, FL - Club LA
22 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
23 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues
24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
26 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore
27 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
28 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
29 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues
30 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
(Photo - Frank White)