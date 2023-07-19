OVERKILL - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Scorching The Earth US Tour Kick-Off Show In San Francisco Streaming

For four decades, Overkill have been the trailblazers in producing some of the most signature moments in the world of metal. Earlier this year, the New Jersey thrash legends unleashed their twentieth studio album, entitled Scorched, via Nuclear Blast Records.

The band is out on their "Scorching The Earth" US tour with labelmates Exhorder and Heathen. The 16-date trek kicked off on July 13 in San Francisco, and fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Scorched"

"Bring Me The Night"

"Electric Rattlesnake"

"Hello From The Gutter"

"Powersurge"

"Wicked Place"

"Coma"

"Horrorscope"

"Long Time Dyin'"

"The Surgeon"

"Mean, Green Killing Machine"

"Ironbound"

"Elimination"

"Overkill"

"Rotten To The Core"

"Fuck You"

Tour dates:

July

18 - Dallas, TX - Trees

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

20 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

21 - Destin, FL - Club LA

22 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

23 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

26 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore

27 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

28 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

29 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

30 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

(Photo - Frank White)