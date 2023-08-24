OVERKILL Frontman BOBBY "BLITZ" ELLSWORTH Talks METALLICA Pre-Show At New Jersey's MetLife Stadium Parking Lot - "It Was A Nice Way To Kick It Off" (Video)

Overkill frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth guested on Episode 15 of That Rocks!, which was livestreamed on August 17th. Check out the interview below. It begins at the 28:24 mark.

On August 6th, Overkill performed in the MetLife Stadium Parking Lot G in East Rutherford, NJ. It was the same day Metallica brought their M72 World Tour to the stadium itself.

Blitz commented: "It was a nice way to kick it (the Metallica show) off. Just a little bit of extra for the kids, especially that so many were from Jersey. For them, they obviously know us - whether they're Overkill fans or not is another question - but the fact they're New Jersey metalheads as a majority they know who we are, so they get the option or the experience hours before the Metallica show happens."

Fan-filmed video of Overkill's entire parking lot show can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:

"Scorched"

"Bring Me The Night"

"Electric Rattlesnake"

"Hello From The Gutter"

"Powersurge"

"Wicked Place"

"The Surgeon"

"Ironbound"

"Elimination"

"Rotten To The Core"

"Fuck You"

(Photo - Frank White)