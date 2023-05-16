OVERKILL Live At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

New Jersey thrashers, Overkill, performed at the 2022 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Below you can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Hello From The Gutter", "Mean, Green Killing Machine", and "Ironbound".

Watch the full show, here.

Overkill's twentieth studio album, Scorched, is out now via Nuclear Blast Records.

Scorched offered a new recording environment as all members were able to record on their own. The mixing of the record was handled by Colin Richardson and his assistant engineer Chris Clancy. Johnny Rodd helped with producing vocals, and finally, Maor Appelbaum took over mastering and adding finishing touches. The band returned to artist Travis Smith to create the album cover art.

Scorched tracklisting:

"Scorched"

"Goin' Home"

"The Surgeon"

"Twist Of The Wick"

"Wicked Place"

"Won't Be Comin Back"

"Fever"

"Harder They Fall"

"Know Her Name"

"Bag O' Bones"

"Scorched" video:

"Wicked Place" visualizer:

"The Surgeon" visualizer:

Overkill lineup:

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth - Vocals

D.D. Verni - Bass

Dave Linsk - Lead Guitar

Derek Tailer - Rhythm Guitar

Jason Bittner - Drums