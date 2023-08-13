OVERKILL Perform In New Jersey's MetLife Stadium Parking Lot Prior To METALLICA Show; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Gig Streaming

On August 6th, Overkill performed in the MetLife Stadium Parking Lot G in East Rutherford, NJ. It was the same day Metallica brought their M72 World Tour to the stadium itself.

Fan-filmed video of Overkills entire show can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:

"Scorched"

"Bring Me The Night"

"Electric Rattlesnake"

"Hello From The Gutter"

"Powersurge"

"Wicked Place"

"The Surgeon"

"Ironbound"

"Elimination"

"Rotten To The Core"

"Fuck You"