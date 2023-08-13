OVERKILL Perform In New Jersey's MetLife Stadium Parking Lot Prior To METALLICA Show; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Gig Streaming
August 13, 2023, 30 minutes ago
On August 6th, Overkill performed in the MetLife Stadium Parking Lot G in East Rutherford, NJ. It was the same day Metallica brought their M72 World Tour to the stadium itself.
Fan-filmed video of Overkills entire show can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:
"Scorched"
"Bring Me The Night"
"Electric Rattlesnake"
"Hello From The Gutter"
"Powersurge"
"Wicked Place"
"The Surgeon"
"Ironbound"
"Elimination"
"Rotten To The Core"
"Fuck You"