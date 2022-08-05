OVERKILL Perform "Ironbound" At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video
August 5, 2022, 27 minutes ago
The 2022 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival is underway. New Jersey thrashers, Overkill, played last night (August 4), and you can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Ironbound", below:
Back in May, Overkill, announced the cancellation of upcoming concerts, "due to unforeseen circumstances".
A message states: ""Due to unforeseen circumstances we are sorry to announce that we are having to cancel our UK/Ireland and Essen Dates. We will hopefully be able to make it up for those shows in 2023."