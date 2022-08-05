OVERKILL Perform "Ironbound" At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video

The 2022 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival is underway. New Jersey thrashers, Overkill, played last night (August 4), and you can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Ironbound", below:

Back in May, Overkill, announced the cancellation of upcoming concerts, "due to unforeseen circumstances".

A message states: ""Due to unforeseen circumstances we are sorry to announce that we are having to cancel our UK/Ireland and Essen Dates. We will hopefully be able to make it up for those shows in 2023."

