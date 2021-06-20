OVERKILL - Pro-Shot Footage Of Entire Hellfest 2016 Show Available

The clip below features Overkill performing at Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 17th, 2016. Pro-shot video entire show is available courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"Armorist"

"Rotten to the Core"

"Electric Rattlesnake"

"Hello From the Gutter"

"Hammerhead"

"Feel the Fire"

"Coma"

"Infectious"

"Ironbound"

"Elimination"

"Fuck You"

D.D. Verni (Overkill), Jack Frost (Aldo Nova, Seven Witches), and Charlie Calv (Angel) are featured in a new Metal Asylum interview conducted in November 2020 discussing the new Bronx Casket Company's Complete Collection release. They also reminisce and give some updates about their other projects.

During the chat, Verni revealed that Overkill tapped producer Colin Richardson to mix the album, which is currently being recorded. He also hints at a 2021 release for the record in relation with their planned tour schedule for the latter half of next year. Check out the interview below.