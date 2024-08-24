OVERKILL Recruit Former VENOM INC. Drummer JERAMIE KLING For Upcoming European Tour

Drummer Jason Bittner recently announced he has played his last show with New Jersey thrashers Overkill and will shift his focus to Shadows Fall and his new band Category 7. Bittner joined Overkill in 2017 and played on the studio albums The Wings Of War (2019) and Scorched (2023). The band has announced Bittner's replacement, issuing the following statement:

"We’re gearing up for an epic European and North American tour this August through December and are excited to announce a special addition for the tours. Here comes a thunderous old friend, who had done work with us, as well as The Absence & Venom Inc. Please welcome, with drum sticks in hand, Jeramie Kling!"

Kling adds: “Words cannot express how stoked I am to share the stage with my good friends in Overkill. We will be laying waste to everyone throughout Europe and North America (with King Diamond). Check the dates online and come out to see an unforgettable night of Metal“

Bittner issued the following statement regarding his deoparture:

"On August 1, 2024, I played the Vagos Metal Fest in Portugal, and it was the last show I will play in the band Overkill. For a while now I have been juggling a few different bands along with Overkill, and I knew at some point something would have to give since I simply can’t be three places at once. Over the course of this last year, my schedule has reached that breaking point.

"At this time Shadows Fall is working towards completion of our new material that will take us back out on the road sometime in 2025, as well as our fall shows we have booked for the rest of this year celebrating 20 years of The War Within.

"Compounded on top of this is my new band, Metal Blade recording artists Category 7 whose album just hit the shelves last month and will start touring soon through 2025. All of this adds up to something having to 'take a break', so as of today I no longer play drums in Overkill so I can concentrate solely on the bands that I am a full member/owner of.

"Now don’t worry – they currently have another great drummer already learning the material, and he will be ready to do battle for the upcoming tours. I would like to thank EVERYONE in the Overkill extended family for 7 1/2 years of laughs, killer shows, and fun around the globe.

"All our crew members throughout my run, our agents Dolores Lokas and Mike Monterulo, my tech Animal for always having my back (Shake and Bake), as well as all of our crew past and present, the SKULLKRUSHERS (much love Jurgen), and all the fans who supported my tenure in the band, I love you all, thank you, and will miss you on the European and King Diamond tours… but I’ll see you out there with Shadows Fall and Category 7."

Overkill's tour schedule is as follows:

August

30 - Posada, Romania - Posada Rock Festival **

31 - Istanbul, Turkey - Zorlu PSM Main Stage **

September

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

3 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

4 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall

5 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

6 - Zurich, Switzerland - Mehsuff-Metalfestival **

7 - Lodz, Poland - Summer Dying Loud **

8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meetfactory **

9 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colosseum **

10 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

11 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

12 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventhalle Strohhofer

13 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

14 - Milano, Italy - Live Music Club **

** no Angelus Apatrida