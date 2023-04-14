OVERKILL Release "Scorched" Music Video; New Album Out Now

For four decades, Overkill have been the trailblazers in producing some of the most signature moments in the world of metal. Today, the New Jersey thrash legends will bludgeon your ears with their twentieth studio album, entitled Scorched, via Nuclear Blast Records.

In celebration of the release, the band offers the music video for the title track. Check out the explosive track that encompasses the 35-year history of burnin’ things. Watch "Scorched" below.

Bobby Blitz comments, “Here we go, let's call it the triple threat... New Video, New Album. New Tour! Looking forward to seeing you all on the road. Now let's get this thing rolling!”

Scorched offered a new recording environment as all members were able to record on their own. The mixing of the record was handled by Colin Richardson and his assistant engineer Chris Clancy. Johnny Rodd helped with producing vocals, and finally, Maor Appelbaum took over mastering and adding finishing touches. The band returned to artist Travis Smith to create the album cover art.

Scorched is available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Fluorescent Green Cassette (Limited to 400 worldwide)

- Longbox (Limited to 1,000 worldwide)

* CD Jewel

* Button

* Sticker

- Double LP

* Black

* Aztec Gold (Limited to 2,500 worldwide)

* Fresh Green (Limited to 1,000 worldwide)

* Trans Amber w. Fluorescent Green

Order Scorched in the format of your choice here.

Scorched tracklisting:

"Scorched"

"Goin' Home"

"The Surgeon"

"Twist Of The Wick"

"Wicked Place"

"Won't Be Comin Back"

"Fever"

"Harder They Fall"

"Know Her Name"

"Bag O' Bones"

"Wicked Place" visualizer:

"The Surgeon" visualizer:

Overkill tour dates are listed below.

Dates:

April

14 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedon

15 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hyde Park

16 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

17 - München, Germany - Backstage

18 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA

19 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex

21 – Parma, Italy - Campus Industry

22 – Fontaneto, Italy - Phenomenon Club

23 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

24 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

25 - Vosselaar, Belgium - De Dreef

26 - Paris, France - Trabendo

28 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

30 - Madrid, Spain - But

For the tour, Overkill will offer VIP tickets that include the opportunity to hang out with the band and take pictures. Only 20 VIP tickets will be available for each show. General admission tickets and VIP tickets for the tour can be purchased here.

Overkill lineup:

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth - Vocals

D.D. Verni - Bass

Dave Linsk - Lead Guitar

Derek Tailer - Rhythm Guitar

Jason Bittner - Drums

(Photo - Frank White)