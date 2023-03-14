OVERKILL Release Visualizer Video For New Single "Wicked Place"

For four decades, Overkill have been the trailblazers in producing some of the most signature moments in the world of metal. On April 14, the New Jersey thrash legends will bludgeon your ears with their twentieth studio album, entitled Scorched, via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, the band release their second single, "Wicked Place". The track offers undeniable blues elements that give off old-school rock n' roll feels. Check out the visualizer for “Wicked Place” below, and listen to the song on all streaming platforms, here.

Bobby Blitz comments, "One of my favorite rides on the record, a big thick groove reminiscent of days gone by, with a modern punch in the snoot! Get Wicked!"

Scorched offered a new recording environment as all members were able to record on their own. The mixing of the record was handled by Colin Richardson and his assistant engineer Chris Clancy. Johnny Rodd helped with producing vocals, and finally, Maor Appelbaum took over mastering and adding finishing touches. The band returned to artist Travis Smith to create the album cover art.

Scorched will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Fluorescent Green Cassette (Limited to 400 worldwide)

- Longbox (Limited to 1,000 worldwide)

* CD Jewel

* Button

* Sticker

- Double LP

* Black

* Aztec Gold (Limited to 2,500 worldwide)

* Fresh Green (Limited to 1,000 worldwide)

* Trans Amber w. Fluorescent Green

Pre-order Scorched in the format of your choice here.

Scorched tracklisting:

"Scorched"

"Goin' Home"

"The Surgeon"

"Twist Of The Wick"

"Wicked Place"

"Won't Be Comin Back"

"Fever"

"Harder They Fall"

"Know Her Name"

"Bag O' Bones"

"The Surgeon" visualizer:

Overkill have announced dates for their Killfest Tour 2023. The run will launch on April 13 at Zeche in Bochum, Germany, and will conclude on April 30 in Madrid, Spain. Nuclear Blast labelmates Exhorder and Heathen have been confirmed as support for the duration of the tour.

Dates:

April

13 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

14 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedon

15 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hyde Park

16 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

17 - München, Germany - Backstage

18 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA

19 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex

21 – Parma, Italy - Campus Industry

22 – Fontaneto, Italy - Phenomenon Club

23 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

24 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

25 - Vosselaar, Belgium - De Dreef

26 - Paris, France - Trabendo

28 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

30 - Madrid, Spain - But

For the tour, Overkill will offer VIP tickets that include the opportunity to hang out with the band and take pictures. Only 20 VIP tickets will be available for each show. General admission tickets and VIP tickets for the tour can be purchased here.

Overkill lineup:

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth - Vocals

D.D. Verni - Bass

Dave Linsk - Lead Guitar

Derek Tailer - Rhythm Guitar

Jason Bittner - Drums

