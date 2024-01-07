OVERKILL's Scorched Takes Top Honours On WJCU’s Metal On Metal Listener Poll

New Jersey thrash metal legends Overkill took the number one spot in WJCU’s annual Metal On Metal year-end best album listener poll. Their 20th studio album, Scorched, edged out Night Demon’s Outsider for the honor.

"Hey boys and girls, looks like the Cleveland Mosh Team is alive and well in '24!" says Overkill vocalist Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth. "Much thanks from the KILL to WJCU and their listeners for the # 1, for the year.... Scorched!!!!"

There were over 1,500 votes submitted for the poll. Seventy-five albums received nominations.

"Overkill are our adopted sons," says Metal On Metal host Bill Peters. "They have a very loyal fan base here in Cleveland that began way back in the 80s from heavy college radio airplay. I remember the band being quite taken back by the incredible response their first show here received. Fans already knew their songs from hearing them so much on the radio."

"Fast forward to 2023," continues Peters. "Scorched just rips from start to finish! Great songs and production. Blitz’s vocals are completely over-the-top! His voice sounds stronger than ever. It’s truly amazing for a band to release an album so bloody good this late in their career. A well-deserved honor from my radio show listeners."

Brave Words scribe Mark Gromen, a former college radio DJ in Cleveland, shares his first encounter with Overkill:

"I had already seen Overkill at L'Amours, in NYC, prior to the debut album, so when they came to the Agora, in '86, with Slayer, as a DJ for WRUW in Cleveland, I had access to backstage. Didn't really 'know' the band yet, but had sent them a cassette on which to record an interview I intended to play on air. However, when I received it, was totally unusable as the four band members didn't take it seriously, belittling my name, the city, etc. In the dressing room, Blitz was talking to some other folks, saying they were conflicted as to what cover song to include in the set. Since it was Cleveland and the Dead Boys' 'Sonic Reducer' was on Feel The Fire, they were leaning towards that one, as opposed to 'Fuck You'. I said, 'Play 'Fuck You,' it's the better song.' Initially taken back that someone knew the unreleased gem, let alone had a strong favorable opinion of such, the singer inquired, 'Who are you?' When I introduced myself, I could practically see his shoulders slump, as he said, 'Oh, shit!' Confronted by who had heretofore only been a distant, faceless entity. That night, they dedicated the song to me and we've been fast friends ever since. The band grew to love the city (Cleveland), recording two live albums there and apparently the fanbase still appreciates their music, as evident by the #1 showing in the Metal On Metal annual fan poll."

WJCU's Metal On Metal Top 25 Albums Of 2023:

1. OVERKILL – “Scorched” (Nuclear Blast)

2. NIGHT DEMON – “Outsider” (Century Media)

3. METALLICA – “72 Seasons” (Blackened)

4. DESTRUCTOR – “Blood, Bone, And Fire” (Shadow Kingdom)

5. KK’S PRIEST – “The Sinner Rides Again” (Napalm)

6. OLATHIA – “The Forest Witch” (Olathia)

7. SORCERER – “Reign Of The Reaper” (Metal Blade)

8. GIRLSCHOOL – “WTFortyfive?” (Silver Lining)

9. ELEGANT WEAPONS – “Horns For A Halo” (Nuclear Blast)

10. GREEN LUNG – “This Heathen Land” (Nuclear Blast)

11. NE OBLIVISCARIS – “Exul” (Season Of Mist)

12. JAG PANZER – “The Hallowed” (Atomic Fire)

13. RAVEN – “All Hell’s Breaking Loose” (Silver Lining)

14. DOZER – “Drifting In The Endless Void” (Blues Funeral)

15. METAL CHURCH – “Congregation Of Annihilation” (Rat Pak)

16. BLOOD CEREMONY – “The Old Ways Remain” (Rise Above)

17. ALICE COOPER – “Road” (earMusic)

18. HELLRIPPER – “Warlocks Grim & Withered Hags” (Peaceville)

19. U.D.O. – “Touchdown” (Atomic Fire)

20. PRIMORDIAL – “How It Ends” (Metal Blade)

21. KAMELOT – “The Awakening” (Napalm)

22. HOWLING GIANT – “Glass Future” (Magnetic Eye)

23. RINGWORM – “Seeing Through Fire” (Nuclear Blast)

24. HEAVY LOAD – “Riders Of The Ancient Storm” (No Remorse)

25. MASTER’S CALL – “A Journey For The Damned” (Fireflash)

WJCU’s Metal On Metal can be heard every Friday night from 6:30 to 9:30 PM, ET at 88.7 FM in the Cleveland/Northeast Ohio area. The show is also streamed live worldwide on the WJCU App or at wjcu.org. Peters celebrated his 40th anniversary in 2022 of hosting the popular radio show.