OVERKILL / SHADOWS FALL Drummer JASON BITTNER Shares Drumcam Footage Of "Natural Science" Performance At YYNOT's NEIL PEART Tribute Show

In December 2022, YYNOT announced Bubba Bash 2023, a charity concert "In Celebration Of Neil Peart" on the third anniversary of his passing. YYNOT is considered one of the premier Rush tribute bands, as well as an original prog-rock band with three highly acclaimed albums of their own.

The show was held at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, PA on January 7th and featured an all-star lineup of special guests: Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater) Frank Bello (Anthrax) Jason Bittner (Shadows Fall, Overkill) Jon Dinklage (Clockwork Angels string ensemble), Joe Bergamini (drum instructor, author) John Wesley (Porcupine Tree), Seven Antonopoulos (Opiate For The Masses).

Check out drum cam footage of Bittner performing "Natural Science" below.

Bittner: "This is from the first ever Neil Peart Tribute show, The Bubba Bash 2023 - it took place on 1/7/2023 at the Keswick Theater in Glenside, PA. This is my representation of one of my favorite songs by Rush - 'Natural Science'."

Fan-fimed video from the show can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:

"The Spirit of Radio"

"The Body Electric"

"Weight of the World"

"YYZ"

"The Trees"

"Bully"

"Bastille Day"

"What You're Doing"

"Chemical Burn"

"Tom Sawyer" (with Frank Bello and John Wesley)

"Limelight" (with Frank Bello and John Wesley)

"Vital Signs" (with Joe Bergamini)

"Freewill" (with Seven Antonopoulos)

"Closer to the Heart" (with Seven Antonopoulos)

"Natural Science" (with Jason Bittner)

"Red Barchetta" (with Jason Bittner)

"Losing It" (with Jonathan Dinklage)

"2112 Part I: Overture" (with Mike Portnoy)

"2112 Part II: The Temples of Syrinx" (with Mike Portnoy)

"La Villa Strangiato" (with Mike Portnoy)

"By-Tor & The Snow Dog / In the Mood / 2112 Part VII: Grand Finale"

Proceeds from the show went to benefit Cedars Sinai Hospital in memory of Neil.