OVERKILL Vocalist BOBBY "BLITZ" ELLSWORTH - "My Story As A Metal Frontman" (Video)

Overkill frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth recently spoke with Finland's Chaoszine about his journey as a metal vocalist. Check out the interview below.

Overkill's new album, Scorched, offered a new recording environment as all members were able to record on their own. The mixing of the record was handled by Colin Richardson and his assistant engineer Chris Clancy. Johnny Rodd helped with producing vocals, and finally, Maor Appelbaum took over mastering and adding finishing touches. The band returned to artist Travis Smith to create the album cover art.

Scorched tracklisting:

"Scorched"

"Goin' Home"

"The Surgeon"

"Twist Of The Wick"

"Wicked Place"

"Won't Be Comin Back"

"Fever"

"Harder They Fall"

"Know Her Name"

"Bag O' Bones"

Overkill lineup:

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth - Vocals

D.D. Verni - Bass

Dave Linsk - Lead Guitar

Derek Tailer - Rhythm Guitar

Jason Bittner - Drums

(Photo - Frank White)